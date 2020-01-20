Brindisi Remembers Legacy Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Congressman Anthony Brindisi has issued the following statement on Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a compassionate man with a vision of America as compassionate and just as he was. Dr. King was a fighter for peace, racial equality, and justice who asked us all to put our prejudice aside and judge people on the content of their character not the color of their skin. He had a dream and it is up to us to try and work together to make that dream a reality. On Martin Luther King Jr. day, we celebrate the life, legacy, and enduring vision of Dr. King. Join me in celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. day by promising to live out his legacy and dream of a more just world.”

Brindisi attended MLK Day celebrations in New York’s 22nd Congressional District.

The NAACP held its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. breakfast service in Rome and the Mohawk Valley Frontiers’ annual Martin Luther King luncheon took place at the Delta Hotel by Marriot in Utica.