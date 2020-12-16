Brindisi Takes To House Floor On Behalf Of Veterans

Congressman Anthony Brindisi spoke on the House floor Wednesday in support of his Chuck Osier Burial Benefits Act. Brindisi’s bipartisan legislation was included in HR 7105 and passed both chambers of Congress. The legislation, introduced by Brindisi in January, extends VA burial benefits for Veterans who are buried in a non-traditional fashion. The legislation now heads to the President’s desk.

“Chuck Osier bravely and honorably served our country and it is time our country honor him and Veterans like him who chose non-traditional burials,” Brindisi said. “Now this bill heads to President Trump’s desk and Chuck’s family can ensure all Veterans’ will be honored for their service, regardless of how they choose to be laid to rest. Our Veterans defend our country and fight for our freedoms and we need to live up to the promises we made them. Today, we are fulfilling a promise to the Osier family.”

Osier enlisted in the Air Force in August, 1973. He served for more than four years and achieved the rank of sergeant. Osier passed away in 2015 at the age of 64. Because he was cremated, Osier was not honored with a headstone, medallion, or marker from the VA. Osier’s family first reached out to late Representative Richard Hanna’s office for assistance on this matter. Now, years later, Brindisi’s legislation would fix that.

Brindisi’s legislation would extend VA burial benefits by requiring the VA to offer a commemorative urn or plaque, to families whose Veterans were cremated and not interred in a traditional cemetery.

Brindisi, a leader on Veterans issues in the House and member of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, recently included key Veterans provisions in the National Defense Authorization Act as well. Earlier this year, President Trump signed three Brindisi provisions supporting Veterans and our nation’s service members into law.