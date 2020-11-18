Brindisi – Tenney Race Comes Down to Chenango and Oneida

About a month ago, Chenango County's government was hit by a ransomware attack and now, two-weeks after Election Day, they could determine who wins the NY-22 Congressional seat.

As of late Wednesday evening, Tenney's once 28,000 vote lead had been cut down to an estimated 1,847 votes with under 6,000 left to count in Chenango and Oneida.

Chenango is the last county in the 22nd district to begin counting their absentee ballots. According to WSKG, Tenney's 28,000 vote lead is now down to just 1,847 votes. The PBS station reported on Wednesday night, that Chenango will begin counting their remaining 5,164 votes on Thursday. There are 4,884 absentee ballots and 280 affidavit ballots, according to reports. Brindisi will need to win 64-percent of the vote in order to overtake Tenney.

On Wednesday, Brindisi won the Herkimer County absentee count 2,367 to 1,192, a net gain of 1,175. Brindisi added additional votes on Wednesday from Oneida, Broome and Cortland counties. Oneida County still has about 1,000 votes to count, according to NYS estimates.

The state BOE reports that nearly 59,000 absentee ballots were mailed-in or dropped off in the 22nd congressional race.

Once all the votes are counted, ballots challenged by the campaigns will be reviewed by Judge Scott J. DelConte and the Oswego County Supreme Court, WSKG reported.