Brindisi Urges Support For Perimeter Security Project At Rome Lab

Brindisi says the Trump Administration's plan to redirect military construction funding toward the construction of a border wall places the important project at risk of being delayed or canceled.

“I’d like to urge the committee to fully support the Anti-Terrorism Perimeter Security/Entry Control Point military construction project at the Air Force Research Laboratory in Rome, New York,” said Brindisi in his testimony. “The sensitive work done at the lab places it at a higher risk, and ensuring these funds are appropriated will help directly to ensure the safety of over 3,000 employees against potential terrorist threats.”