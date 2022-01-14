Broadway Utica Gives Children Without Beds A Better Nights Sleep

The Broadway Theatre League has named Sleep in Heavenly Peace as its “Beyond the Stage” recipient for the upcoming performances of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

Through its local chapters, Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds, assembles and delivers beds to children who are actually sleeping on the floor.

According to the organization, roughly 2 to 3 percent of children in the U.S. are without beds.

Through this initiative, Broadway Theatre League of Utica hopes to draw attention to the organization's mission

“Sleep in Heavenly Peace is the perfect tribute to Charlie. Their mission that no child sleeps on the floor made it easy for us to choose them as Broadway Utica’s ‘Beyond the Stage’ recipient,” Danielle Padula, Executive Director of Broadway Utica, said. “We’ve been inspired by the efforts and mission of this national non-profit and the impact on the one comfort we take for granted -- a bed. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a beautiful organization with a big heart. We are honored to have them in our town.”

Broadway Utica will collect donations at its home office, located at 258 Genesee Street in Utica, and also during the premiere of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on February 8th and 9th.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s wish list includes:

● Twin Sheets

● Twin Comforters

● Pillows

● Pillow Cases

● Mattress Covers

● Gift Cards for Lumber and Building Supplies

● Gift Cards for Bedding Needs

"Beyond The Stage" is Broadway Utica's annual campaign that works with a chosen non-profit to promote awareness of their organization and ties the message to an upcoming BTL show.

To learn more, visit broadwayutica.org.

