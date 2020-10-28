A Brookfield man is under arrest following an accidental firearm discharge on Monday.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office reports deputies were called to a residence on State Route 8 after an 18-year-old called 911 to report he had been shot.

Officials say Tyler Wood told the 911 dispatcher that he returned home to an individual he did not know. Wood said the person who shot him was someone he did not know, according to deputies.

Deputies arrived on scene and provided immediate medical assistance, which included applying a tourniquet to stop the bleeding. Officials say Wood was then transported to St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Utica.

Sheriff's Office officials say during the course of the inquiry conducted by Sheriff's Office Criminal Division Investigators, Wood admitted to them that he shot himself accidentally in the leg. Due to the fact Wood allegedly reported the shooting as a crime, he was subsequently charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident, according to officials. Authorities also say because the firearm was discharged within 500 feet of a residence, Wood was charged with Illegally Discharging a Firearm per an Environmental Conservation Law.

Officials say Wood is scheduled to appear in the Town of Brookfield Court on November 10th, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Deputies say at no time was there any danger or threat to the public.