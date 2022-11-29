Child, 11, Killed in Crash on State Route 8 in CNY
An eleven-year-old child was ejected and killed in a crash on State Route 8 in Central New York.
That from New York State Police who are still investigating the Monday evening, two-vehicle crash in the Madison County town of Brookfield. Troopers say Abner Padilla of Utica was traveling Southbound on Route 8 shortly before 6:00 p.m. when he crashed into a flatbed town truck that was partially parked in the roadway. The truck had a vehicle on the flatbed and all lights activated, police said.
A passenger in Padilla's vehicle, Nelson Padilla, 11, of Susquehanna, Pennsylvania was a backseat passenger and was ejected from the collision. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver and another backseat passenger, a nine-year-old child, were not injured.
Troopers say Abner Padilla showed no signs of impairment at the scene, but say he is an unlicensed driver.
Thus far no tickets have been issued and the investigation is ongoing, troopers said.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]
