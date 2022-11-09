Broome Voters Take a Hard-Right, Bucking Statewide Trends

Broome County voters were apparently seeing red when they headed to the polls November 8, filling in the black circle next to the names of many Republican candidates.

In the race for New York Governor, Broome County went against the average in the rest of the state backing the Republican/ Conservative challenger to sitting Governor, Democrat Kathy Hochul, who is actually the projected winner of the Governor's race.

According to the Broome County Board of Elections, with 100-percent of the precincts checking in, Broome County gave Lee Zeldin 51 percent of the vote to Hochul’s 40 percent. Tallying the votes between the major party and other party lines, Zeldin took Broome County 37,574 votes to 28,905 votes for the Hochul/ Antonio Delgado ticket.

Californians Head To The Polls For Early Voting Ahead Of Super Tuesday (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) loading...

In Broome County, long-time New York State Comptroller, Democrat Thomas DiNapoli was edged by Republican/Conservative Paul Rodriguez 32,642 votes for the incumbent to 32,787 for the challenger. DiNapoli, however, was projected to win reelection in the statewide count.

Likewise, while Democrat Attorney General Letitia James is the apparent winner of another term statewide, Broome voters swung hard to the right, giving Republican/Conservative challenger Michael Henry over 4,200 more votes than the incumbent.

U.S. Senator, Majority Leader Charles Schumer got 31,628 votes in Broome County to Republican Joe Pinion’s 33,989 and 402 votes for third party candidate Diane Sare.

One race in the Southern Tier that is too close to call at this point is the contest for the newly redrawn Congressional District that includes the City of Binghamton and stretches from Poughkeepsie to the Massachusetts border.

The apparent winner for the new 19th District was Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro with 6,185 votes separating him from Democrat Josh Riley. There are still absentee and affidavit ballots to be counted and Riley has not conceded. Molinaro, however is claiming victory.

