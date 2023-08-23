Republican Congressman Brandon Williams officially announced his re-election bid a campaign event in Vernon on Tuesday night.

This follows a recent health scare that saw the NY-22 Representative undergo a heart bypass surgery that was followed by an post-robotic surgery infection that required a brief return to the hospital. Williams, an who operates a truffle farm in Upstate NY, was joined by 150 supporters to launch a campaign for his second term in Washington.

NY-22 Congressman Brandon Williams (official U.S. House photo)

His announcement comes just eight months in to his first, two-year term. With the election still more than 16 months away there are already three Democrats who've throws hats in the candidate ring: Clemmie Harris - a Utica University professor, current DeWitt town councilwoman Sarah Klee Hood, and State Senator Joseph Mannion, whose represents the 50th District, including Syracuse, North Cicero, Camillus, Fulton and Oswego.

Williams joined the Keeler in the Morning Show in WIBX 950/106.9 FM on Tuesday, discussing his truffle farm, then addressing a possible re-districting of New York's congressional districts. He called the effort a manipulation of the political and legal systems that conflict with the state constitution (Listen below).

Williams also brushed back concerns about the complication that arose following his heart procedure, and outlined a recent Congressional Delegation looking at fusion energy research in the U.S.. In the audio below, he said he's is 'very excited' about the future of American energy with fusion, describing it as the most promising and exciting energy research in human history.

"As a nuclear engineer, I got to geek-out", during the trip, Williams said, adding that it also raised concerns about current U.S. energy decision and investments.

Following an errant news report out in the Utica-area that said Williams had announced he was not seeking re-election on Tuesday night, the incumbent law maker rejoined the show briefly on Wednesday morning to set the record straight, while also jabbing the inaccurate reporting on his future plans (Listen below).

"I never had any intentions to not run again," Williams said, clarifying that he will run regardless of the challenge to existing congressional lines.

In studio during the Wednesday call-in was Ben Simmons, an Oneida County farmer who was among the supporters in attendance for Williams 2024 election launch Tuesday evening.

