Democrat Candidate for NY-22 Congressional Race Calling it Quits

Then there were two. There are still a lot of unknowns when it comes to the Congressional Race for New York's 22nd District. However, there is one thing for sure a Democrat challenger in the primary against Sarah Klee Hood will no longer be in the race.

Jacob Addington of Oneida County announced Tuesday that he is suspending his run for Congress and will be endorsing the woman he originally intended to running against. Addington blames the lack of resources needed to continue on the path to victory, as he puts it the lack of "infrastructure and momentum necessary to win this election." This is a realization it took Republican Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley a while to come to.

Addington feels his time and efforts can be best suited elsewhere. Addington says, "I have decided that the best use of my time and effort is to support candidates who I believe most closely represent my interests." He went on to say his time in politics is not over.

This is not the end of my career in politics. Our government and economy need significant structural changes if we hope to overcome the challenges of the coming decades. I believe these changes will only come from a new constitution that accounts for the last two centuries of philosophical, scientific, and technological progress.

Addington is grateful for this opportunity and he says he's learned a lot.

A year ago, I was just a regular person who got mad enough about D.C. politics to try doing something about it. I will use the lessons I’ve learned from this campaign to seek office in a future election.

There will be plenty of opportunities for Addington, especially on the state level moving forward as lawmakers in Albany have passed laws to assist with publicly funded campaigns. While controversial, it allows for more people to have the opportunity to run without the impediments pointed out by Addington in his statement of withdrawal.

Addington encourages anyone who is still frustrated with the nature of politics to not give up hope and assures everyone things can be fixed. One thing everyone can agree with is more people need to make their voices heard and get involved! Addington says he will leave his website active for those who wish to follow his political agenda. You can visit jacobaddington.com/.

