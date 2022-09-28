15 Players Listed on the Buffalo Bills Injury Report

The Buffalo Bills finished up practice on Wednesday, as they get ready for another road game, this time in Baltimore to play the Ravens on Sunday at 1 pm.

The big news this past Sunday in Miami were the number of injuries the Bills were dealing with; whether it was the list of players who did not play at all or the players who left because of injury.

The good news is that cornerback Dane Jackson returned to Bills practice on Wednesday in a limited capacity, as he recovers from his neck injury suffered during Monday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans.

It remains to be seen if Jackson can play but he is not the only question mark heading into week 4.

15 players in total were listed on the Bills injury report, the first one for week 4.

Two players were listed because of a scheduled veteran rest day (Von Miller, Rodger Saffold).

Five players did not practice.

Ryan Bates (OL)

Christian Benford (CB)

Dion Dawkins (LT)

Jake Kumerow (WR)

Jordan Phillips (DT)

Other than Dawkins, who missed due to an illness, it appears that those players will miss Sunday's game.

Bates is still in concussion protocol, while Benford will miss a few weeks with hand surgery, according to head coach Sean McDermott.

McDermott also classified Kumerow's injury as week-to-week and Phillips' injury is likely to be week-to-week as well.

Counting Tre'Davious White (PUP) and Micah Hyde (out for the season, IR), the Bills could have as many as 10 starters who will miss Sunday's game. Hopefully, those who were limited in today's practice will still have a chance to play against the Ravens.

