Buffalo Bills Fans Are Scared About This In Tonight’s Game in LA

Today is the day -- the 2022 regular season is finally here for the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills will play at the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium tonight at 8:25 pm. It's the NFL's annual Thursday Night Kickoff game, which typically favors the home team, since they're the Super Bowl champions and will be raising the banner during pregame.

The Bills are the trendy pick to win the Super Bowl this season and it's because of the incredible roster that general manager Brandon Beane has put together.

Josh Allen is the number one key to win the entire thing this season and playoffs, but fans are a bit worried about the fact that cornerback Tre'Davious White will miss the first four games (at least) of the season. White was placed on reserve/PUP last week.

That means the starting outside corners for tonight's game will be third-year cornerback Dane Jackson and rookies Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford, who defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said will both see action in a starting role.

Taron Johnson will be the nickel corner and likely be asked to blanket star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, however, new Rams addition Allen Robinson will see plenty of Dane Jackson, which is worrisome for Bills Mafia.

The silver lining for the Bills secondary is that Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson will not play in tonight's game.

The Bills young secondary against the likes of Kupp and Robinson is something fans should watch closely.

Another thing that may worry Bills fans is the holding duties of new punter Sam Martin.

Martin was signed to replace Matt Araiza last week, and while he's been a reliable holder his entire career in Detroit and Denver, he's only been with kicker Tyler Bass for just over a week in practice.

We're just hours away from the Bills 2022 week 1 game.

