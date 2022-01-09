Players Who Are Out Today For The Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills play the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium today to close out their 2021 regular season. The kickoff will be a rare 4:25 pm start time in Orchard Park.

Bills Mafia has their eyes on the out-of-town scoreboard, as it's still unclear who they will match up against for the Wild Card Round game next week, but first thing's first, the Bills have to win today to ensure themselves the AFC East title.

The Bills also win the division with a New England Patriots loss against the Miami Dolphins.

The Bills and Jets will both have to deal with the weather this afternoon and into the early evening, as the winds will be gusting to 35 mph for the game, making the passing and kicking game less than ideal.

Get our free mobile app

The Bills will also be without a few players for today's regular season finale. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and defensive end Efe Obada are officially inactive for today's game. Wide receiver/kick returner Marquez Stevenson will also sit today.

Stevenson had a costly fumble last week on the first punt of the game, so this isn't a surprise.

The Bills could be anywhere from 3-7 in the AFC playoffs, but the odds are more likely for the 3 or 4 seed and the 6 and 7 seed (if they lose).

Bills Mafia is hoping the Bills host a full-capacity playoff game for the first time since December of 1996, when they played the Jaguars in what was Jim Kelly's final game as quarterback of the Bills.

We will see how things shake out as we get into Sunday Night Football.

TACKLE THESE: Check Out the Best Uniforms In Each NFL Team's History

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of the most famous sports goofs