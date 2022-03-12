Since June of 2021, the biggest off-field story here for Buffalo Bills fans has been the potential new stadium, which based on multiple reports and quotes from government officials over recent weeks, is pretty much a forgone conclusion that a deal will be reached very soon.

According to Jason Wolf of The Buffalo News, an announcement for a new stadium agreement could be made soon, before the end of the month. That would fall in line with the deadline of the NFL owners meetings between March 27-30th in West Palm, Florida.

That deadline would also coincide with the New York State budget, which is due by April 1st.

There's no surprise on the expected details of the new stadium for the Bills. It will cost $1.4 billion, be in Orchard Park across from Highmark Stadium, and be mostly public funded.

It will also be an open-air stadium, with a hanging façade that would cover many of the 60,000+ fans in attendance.

What's also interesting about the report from Jason Wolf, in regards to the potential new stadium in Orchard Park, is the fact the new stadium could have room for 5,000 more people with a standing-room-only party deck.

If you're unfamiliar with a party deck, the most famous usage of them have been at AT&T Stadium, where the Dallas Cowboys play.

They're situated in the end zones and are first-come, first-serve for the front of the party deck, with pretty amazing vantage points.

Would you buy a ticket for a party deck at a Bills game, even if they're standing-room-only?

