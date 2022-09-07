Four Bills Players Who Could Leave Buffalo by 2024

The 2022 regular season is about to begin for the Buffalo Bills, as the team travels to Los Angeles to play the Rams in the NFL's Kickoff game on Thursday Night Football.

The Bills made contract news a day before the regular season began, signing starting tight end Dawson Knox to a four-year contract extension worth over $53 million. The deal ties Knox to Buffalo through 2026.

Knox was just one of the players that Bills fans were hoping got signed to an extension.

General manager Brandon Beane has his work cut out, as a few important players on the roster are about to become free agents.

Josh Allen, Tre'Davious White, Dion Dawkins, Stefon Diggs and Taron Johnson are some of the Bills players who have been locked into new contracts recently, but a few more remain.

The problem for the Bills is the salary cap is a very real concern. Spotrac estimates the Bills have a little over $3 million in cap space and Josh Allen's $39.7 million cap hit goes into effect in 2023.

The chances of the Bills being to keep all of their upcoming free agents is likely wishful thinking.

There are four players that Beane will have to make decisions on. Three become free agents in 2023, while the other will be in 2024.

