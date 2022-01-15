Important Info You Need To Know For Big Buffalo Bills Game

The Buffalo Bills are taking on the New England Patriots at home in front of a sold out-Bills Mafia crowd at 8:15 pm on Channel 4. Here is a lot of important and useful information that you should know for the game on Saturday, January 15.

Here are some things that you should know if you are going to the game!

What time can you start going in the stadium?

Abbott Road will start being closed down just after 3 pm. The gates will start to open at 6:15 pm. It is so easy to get in the earlier you go. When you hear the train horn or fireworks, that means it is 7:15 pm and 1 hour until kickoff.

What time does parking open for the Buffalo Bills-New England Patriots game?

The Bills lots always open 4 hours before kickoff, which means for this Saturday's game on January 15, the lots will open up at 4:15 pm.

Hammers lot will start opening up at 2 PM on Saturday.

If you want to get in early, here is what you will be seeing?

7:10 p.m. Player warm-ups

8:00 p.m. Stampede performance

8:05 p.m. Team introductions

8:15 p.m. Kickoff

Who is singing the National Anthem at the Buffalo Bills game on Saturday?

Jennifer Campbell

Who is the Legends of the Game?

Thurman Thomas & Jim Kelly

What can you bring in the stadium?

The NFL bag policy limits the size and type of bags that can be brought into the facility. This policy was put in place to enhance public safety and expedite fan entry at Highmark Stadium.

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12", or

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar), or

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand (4 ½" x 6 ½"), with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.

Seat cushions must not exceed 15" x 15" and must not contain arm rests, zippers, pockets, flaps or metal backs.

Additional clothing and blankets (must be carried loosely)

Binoculars

Cameras with lenses shorter than six (6) inches

iPads and tablet devices

What is prohibited to bring inside Highmark Stadium? it is going to be very cold out on Saturday and the Buffalo Bills realize that it is going to be very, very cold outside. As we are posting this, the temp for Saturday is going to be a high of 11 degrees. Now, that is high for the DAY, but unfortunately at 8:15 pm at kickoff, it is only going to be between 2 and 4 degrees at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills are reminding you that you can absolutely not bring in any battery-operated clothing (socks, jackets, etc.) Take a look at the rest of the list below:

What you can and cannot bring into Buffalo Bills games What can you bring into Buffalo Bills games? Can I bring in my heated jacket? Heated socks?

