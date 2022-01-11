Buffalo Bills Prayer Goes Viral Before Saturday’s Playoff Game

This Buffalo Bills prayer has been making its rounds on Facebook after the Buffalo Bills defeated the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium on Sunday night. The win solidified the Bills as the AFC East division champs for the second year in a row.

Now, the Buffalo Bills are 4 wins away from a Super Bowl championship. As my friend likes to say "if we go on a 4-game win streak we finally win a championship'.

First on the to-do-list: New England Patriots @ Highmark Stadium

Here is the prayer that everyone needs to read before Saturday night's Wild Card playoff game.

Our father Who art in Orchard Park Josh Allen be thy name, Thy championship will come, But four games need be won

At home as well as away. Forgive us of turnovers, As we forgive those who doubted us along the way. Lead us not into defeat, but deliver us Buffalo wings with bleu cheese. For Bills stadium is our kingdom and we are thankful for McBeane. Please, give us just one, before it is our time to leave. Allen.....I mean Amen.

