The Last Time The Buffalo Bills Were Preseason Favorites

The Buffalo Bills will officially begin their quest to win the Superbowl this season by hosting the Colts at Highmark Stadium to kick off the preseason.

The Bills are currently the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl which would be the first one in franchise history.

So what happened the last time the Buffalo Bills were the preseason favorite to win the Super Bowl? It didn't end the way most people predicted.

Let's hop into the fancy time machine and travel back to the year 1991. The Buffalo Bills were a few feet away from winning Super Bowl 25 when Scott Norwood's 48-year field goal sailed just wide right and the Bills fell to the New York Giants.

So gearing up for the next year, the K-gun was back, and the Bills would be led by future Hall of Famers Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed, and Bruce Smith. The Bills were also led by Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy.

All the odds makers thought the Bills should have won Super Bowl 25 and heading into Super Bowl 26, the Bills were the odds-on favorite to go to back-to-back Super Bowls and would go on to win that season.

Looking at the preseason odds that season, The Buffalo Bills were slight favorites to win the Super Bowl over the team that they just lost to. The Bills were +350 to win it all while the New York Giants were +400 to win.

So how did it end? As a Bills fan, I know the Bills made it to the Super Bowl where they would fall to the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl 26.

That year, the Redskins were a +1000 to win it all during the preseason.

