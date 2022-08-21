Projection for the Buffalo Bills 53-Man Roster

The Buffalo Bills will play the Denver Broncos in their second preseason game tomorrow at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Kickoff is at 1 pm.

In case you haven't heard, the Bills will be playing many of their starters a "healthy amount," according to head coach Sean McDermott. That includes Josh Allen. The Denver Broncos, however, will be playing mostly backups according to head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

The Bills will have to make a few roster decisions by this Tuesday.

The team needs to cut the current 84-man roster to 80 players. The next cutdown will be the following Tuesday, August 30th, when all NFL teams need to cut the roster to 53 players.

The Bills have arguably the best roster in the NFL, which means it's that much harder for players to make the roster, especially undrafted free agents.

Projecting the Bills roster is both easy and hard, if that makes any sense. Easy because you can pen-in all the star players, but hard because there are a few spots that are truly up for debate, particularly at wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback.

Let's start with quarterback.

Josh Allen

Case Keenum

Matt Barkley

All three will be on the team, as Barkley is more or less an extra coach who is expected to be inactive most games.

Running back:

Devin Singletary

James Cook

Zack Moss

Taiwan Jones

I think free agent signing Duke Johnson is in tough to make the roster. He was insurance as a pass-catching back after the J.D. McKissic free agent debacle and in case the Bills couldn't land another back in the draft, which they did.

Zack Moss offers them something Singletary and Cook aren't and that's strength. Raheem Blackshear will likely be a practice squad candidate. Taiwan Jones could be a surprise cut, but he's a special teams ace and the Bills value that.

Wide receiver:

Stefon Diggs

Gabriel Davis

Isaiah McKenzie

Jamison Crowder

Khalil Shakir

Isaiah Hodgins

Jake Kumerow

In this scenario, both Kumerow and Hodgins make the team. That would be seven , which is more than for a normal NFL team, but for a pass-heavy team, it makes more sense. Kumerow also adds value on special teams.

I think Marquez Stevenson might go to the injured reserve list to start the season (he could also be waived), which means he would not count towards the active roster. Tavon Austin is cut outright with Tanner Gentry and Neil Pau'u on the practice squad.

Tight End:

Dawson Knox

O.J. Howard

Reggie Gilliam (fullback)

The Bills simply have too many other positions which need depth to keep more than two pure tight ends. Tommy Sweeney is cut and Quintin Morris could be brought back on the practice squad.

Gilliam is the team's fullback hybrid.

Offensive line:

Dion Dawkins

David Quessenberry

Spencer Brown

Mitch Morse

Rodger Saffold

Ryan Bates

Tommy Doyle

Greg Mancz

Ike Boettger (PUP)

Boettger starting on PUP would mean he wouldn't count on the active roster. Greg Van Roten and Luke Tenuta are on the bubble but don't make the roster here. Tenuta on the practice squad, as will Alec Anderson. Cody Ford is cut, as is Bobby Hart.

Defensive end:

Von Miller

Gregory Rousseau

A.J. Epenesa

Boogie Basham

Shaq Lawson

This is pretty easy but there's a small chance Shaq Lawson is a surprise release.

Defensive tackle:

Ed Oliver

Tim Settle Jr.

DaQuan Jones

Jordan Phillips

Again, easy here. Brandin Bryant and Eli Ankou for the practice squad.

Linebacker:

Tremaine Edmunds

Matt Milano

Terrel Bernard

Tyrel Dodson

Tyler Matakevich (special teams ace)

Baylon Spector has been impressive but the Bills decide to keep added numbers at WR and CB. He will be on the practice squad, unless he gets claimed.

Andre Smith is suspended the first few games of the season for violating the NFL's PED policy, so he will be interesting. They could save a spot for him on that exempt list or could be a veteran release.

Cornerback:

Tre'Davious White

Dane Jackson

Kaiir Elam

Taron Johnson

Christian Benford

Siran Neal (special teams ace)

Cam Lewis

Siran Neal gets a spot because he's their best special teams player and a good depth secondary piece. Cam Lewis could be a release but with White's injury, he makes the team here. The rest are locks.

This is assuming White comes off PUP in time for week 1.

Safety:

Jordan Poyer

Micah Hyde

Damar Hamlin

Jaquan Johnson

Safety is rather easy.

Kicker:

Tyler Bass

Duh.

Punter:

Matt Araiza

It's very evident Araiza has already won the punter/holder battle.

Long-Snapper:

Reid Ferguson

The most interesting spots are seeing how many wide receivers, cornerbacks and offensive lineman the Bills decide to keep.

