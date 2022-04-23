Buffalo Bills Could Play In These 5 Big Primetime Game

Heading into the NFL draft and into next season the Buffalo Bills are one of the hottest teams in the NFL and that usually means that the league will feature them plenty during the upcoming season.

While the NFL won't officially release the NFL schedule until May 12th at 8 pm on the NFL Network during a TV special, we know who the Bills' opponents are for next year and we know they will get some primetime games.

Here is what Primetime games I think the Bills will have on their schedule when it is released on May 12th.

1. Opening Night against the LA Rams - This game has been rumored for a long time and most experts think this will be the first game of the 2022 season. The Bills are the odds-on favorites to win the AFC this year and taking on the defending Super Bowl champs makes a lot of sense for the NFL.

2. Monday Night Game against New England - The biggest rivals in the AFC East will be in the spotlight again. The Bills have shown that the AFC East doesn't run thru New England anymore and with the "perfect" playoff game from Josh Allen and crew last season, you know Bill Belichick will want revenge. All the better for the NFL if that happens on Monday Night Football.

3. Sunday Night Football against Green Bay - The best way to wrap up a weekend of NFL football is to highlight two of the best quarterbacks in the league. The rivalry will start with "The Match" on the links this June and translate to primetime on the gridiron.

4. Monday Night Football against Kansas City - The Bills/Chiefs playoff game last season was considered the best playoff game in NFL history. In fact, that game helped change the overtime rules for the NFL. Allen vs Mahomes will bring big numbers when it comes to viewership so they will get a stand-alone game on Monday night.

5. Thanksgiving Day against Detroit - Yep...once again the NFL is hoping to see Josh Allen and crew chomp down on a big ole turkey leg as they put the Bills on the TV vs Detriot on Thanksgiving Day.

Will the Bills only have 5 primetime games? I could see Bills/Vikings and the return of Diggs against Minnostoa also getting the primetime treatment. Plus who wouldn't watch the Bills and Bengals on primetime? Josh Allen vs Joe Burrow could also land the Bills another primetime game.

