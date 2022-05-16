Buffalo Bills Sign UB Player

The Buffalo Bills are still in the off-season workout portion of the spring, but training camp will be here before you know it. The Bills veterans are expected to report to camp at St. John Fisher in Rochester on July 23rd.

The Bills have signed just about all the players they will bring into camp in July, but there is still a chance that they bring in another veteran or two, as general manager Brandon Beane alluded to when speaking after the 2022 NFL Draft.

Get our free mobile app

The Bills signed some undrafted free agents when the draft concluded over two weeks ago, but on Monday the Bills signed a few more undrafted free agents to the roster.

One of those players is University at Buffalo cornerback, Ja'Marcus Ingram.

Ingram started all 11 games for the UB Bulls as a senior in 2021. The Dallas, TX native is 6'2'' and 190 lbs. and looks to try and make the Bills roster or practice squad as we head into training camp.

The other undrafted players the Bills signed to deals today include Penn's Prince Emil (DT), Marshall's Will Ulmer (T), and Coastal Carolina's C.J. Brewer (DT).

The Bills have a loaded roster and it will be tough for any undrafted player to make the 53-man roster, but every year there is always one undrafted free agent who impresses enough to not only stick around, but be active for game days.

Excited to see the new players in camp and get back to football season.

Bills Lover's Dream House For Sale & It's Not Even In Buffalo

22 Famous Buffalo Sports Phrases Every Die-Hard Bills and Sabres Fan Knows Being a sports fan in Buffalo is sometimes like knowing a different language. Here are 22 of our favorite Buffalo sports phrases you already know if you're a huge fan! And if you're new here, here's how to catch up.