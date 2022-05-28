5 Buffalo Bills Players Who Could Be Surprise Training Camp Cuts

The Buffalo Bills are conducting voluntary OTA's until the second week of June, when the players and staff will switch to their only mandatory minicamp from June 14th to the 16th.

After that, the Bills players will be off and working out on their own until training camp begins in late July. The Bills and Los Angeles Rams will likely have their veterans report a few days earlier than the rest of the NFL, since they open the season on Thursday Night Football in week 1.

There has been no year the Bills have had higher expectations than 2022, or at least since the days of the early '90s Super Bowl teams.

Quarterback Josh Allen will lead what we hope is the most explosive offense in the NFL. Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Dawson Knox, Devin Singletary and Isaiah McKenzie are all returning and the offensive line has some new additions with Rodger Saffold, David Quessenberry and Greg Mancz.

The defense was number one in yards allowed per game in 2021 and returns most of the same pieces as well, with star edge rusher Von Miller added as a missing piece.

But as we know from years of Bills training camps, there are always at least one or two surprise "camp casualties."

Back in 2019, LeSean McCoy was the major surprise cut during training camp, but looking back we perhaps should have seen it coming.

This year, there are not many candidates for that, but here are five players on the Bills roster who could become camp casualties when the final round of cuts come by late August.

