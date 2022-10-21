Latest NFL Trade Could Land The Buffalo Bills Star Receiver

The NFL trade deadline is coming up in less than two weeks but a recent trade could mean that a star wide receiver ends up in Buffalo.

The NFL announced yesterday that the Carolina Panthers have traded their star running back Christian McCaffery for several drafts picks to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Buffalo Bills were one of the teams that were very interested in acquiring McCaffery for a run at the Super Bowl this year. With McCaffery out of the picture, that means the Bills might go all in acquiring superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham has been linked with the Buffalo Bills for several weeks with a former teammate from last year's Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams and current Buffalo Bill Von Miller almost guaranteeing that OBJ would sign in Buffalo.

Of course, there is plenty of rumors about where Odell Beckham Jr. will land. Another team that has been mentioned a lot is the Kansas City Chiefs. Giving Patrick Mahomes another offensive weapon is not something that the Buffalo Bills want to do.

OBJ to Buffalo will definably help Josh Allen and the passing game, but McCaffery would have been a great addition to the running attack. The Bills continue to struggle and it will be interesting to see if they make a move before the trading deadline.

One running back name that has come is Saquon Barkley who currently is playing for former Bills' OC Brian Daboll with the New York Giants.

It will be very interesting over the next week or so to see if Brandon Beane pulls off a trade or signing that helps push the Bills toward the Super Bowl.

