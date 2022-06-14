The Latest Buffalo Bills Video Is Hilarious [WATCH]

The Buffalo Bills have released a behind the scenes video that shows some of the things that happened on media day.

The summer is almost officially here and we are getting ready for the start of mini camp. The Buffalo Bills have had one of the best off seasons and a score to settle after the way last season ended. This could be the most excited fans have been since the 1990 about the Buffalo Bills and their potential for a run at the Super Bowl.

But first things first. The players had some fun on media day at One Bills Drive and this video shows some of the highlights.

My favorite part of the video is right around the 16 second mark when OJ Howard tries to spike the ball and it takes a crazy bounce off of the camera!

There is something special about this current Buffalo Bills team. The chemistry on the field is easy to see. But it is what happens off the field that I think has really gotten the attention of those of us who love the Bills. From Josh Allen all the way down to the rookies, the players have made Buffalo home and it shows. The support they give and the charities they back, both seen and unseen, shows how much they appreciate the fans in Western New York.

The season never really ends here in Buffalo. The regular season games begin in September when the Bills travel to Los Angeles, but just about everyday there is something for the fans to get excited about lately.

