Two Bills Players Questionable For Thursday Night’s Game

The Buffalo Bills are flying out to Los Angeles today, for a week 1 game against the Rams on Thursday night (tomorrow). The game will be the annual NFL Kickoff game to open up the 2022 regular season.

The game might be the Bills toughest challenge all season, with the road games against thee Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals being the other candidates for that distinction.

In terms of injuries, the Bills will be without cornerback Tre'Davious White, who is still recovering from ACL surgery late last year. He will start the season on the reserve/PUP list, which means he will miss the first four games of the season. It may be more, depending on how quickly he can get back after returning to practice.

The Bills injury report released on Wednesday lists two players as "questionable" for the game.

Tommy Doyle (tackle)

Quintin Morris (tight end)

Safety Jordan Poyer, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and defensive tackle Tim Settle were all full participants in today's walkthrough and all are expected to play tomorrow night.

Poyer suffered a hyperextended elbow in training camp, but is back to full strength, just in time for week 1.

As for the Rams, third wide receiver Van Jefferson is not expected to play in tomorrow's game. Aaron Wilson reports he's "not ready to go" as he recovers from a scoped knee procedure.

The Bills young cornerbacks will have their hands full with Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson. Nickel corner Taron Johnson is expected to cover Kupp, while Robinson will be largely the responsibility of both rookie corners, Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford.

