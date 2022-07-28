Sorry, Bills Mafia! Historical Data Shows A Buffalo Super Bowl Win This Year Is Unlikely

The Buffalo Bills came within a coin flip from going to the Super Bowl last season and this season, they could take the next step towards lifting the Lombardi trophy as they've added many key players including Von Miller.

Get our free mobile app

Training camp has begun and the team has returned to St. John Fisher University for the first time since 2019. The Bills Mafia is excited because the

Training camp has begun and the team has returned to St. John Fisher University for the first time since 2019. The Bills Mafia is excited because the Bills are favored to win the 2022/22 Super Bowl. So that's good news right? Not so fast." target="_blank">Bills are favored to win the 2022/23 Super Bowl...Better luck next year NY Giants and Jets fans.

So Buffalo is the favorite to win the Super Bowl and that's great news right? In the words of Lee Corso, "not so fast my friend." Being the favorite could be the single biggest reason why they WON'T win.

Why The Buffalo Bills Won't Win The Super Bowl

According to data experts Five Thirty Eight, Going back to the 2001 season, only two preseason favorites have gone on to win hoist the Lombardi Trophy. The Indianapolis Colts in 2006 and the 2016 New England Patriots. The favorites may not win but they still do well.

Only four have missed the playoffs altogether and most of the favorite or co-favorites make it to the Big Game, they just seem to find a way to lose the final game of the year. That includes the David Tyree "helmet catch" to give the pre-season favorite Patriots their only loss of the season.

So if the preseason favorite doesn't win it all then who does? Turns out that if you are "kind of likely" to win it all then that gives you the best chance. The majority of the winners were fourth to ninth in the preseason odds.

So that's good news for fans of the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos (really) and Dallas Cowboys. To see how your team fares going into the 2022/23 season go here.

MORE THAN YOU THINK: Notable NFL Players Born In Upstate New York Many football heads point to Florida, California, and Texas as the biggest hubs of football talent, but upstate New York has had its fair share of players to become difference makers in the NFL.

Take a look at the players born in upstate New York who have lived the NFL dream!

Every Pick Made By Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane

IN THE RECORD BOOKS: Top-Performing Southern Tier High School Football Players Of All Time The Southern Tier has some fantastic high school football teams -- with Chenango Forks and Maine-Endwell the first ones on the minds of most people. But who are the best players from our area to grace the gridiron? Take a look...