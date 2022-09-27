Fans In Buffalo, New York Upset With Pro Bowl News
How many times have we seen sportscasters “throw shade” at the Buffalo Bills?
Listen to Clay & Company On 106.5 WYRK
The Bills hardly ever get credit when credit is due on a global scale, and maybe it’s because of “wide right,” “13 seconds,” and whatever other fluke you can think of.
But this is just plain wrong.
You will never see a Buffalo Bill in a Pro Bowl game ever again.
Granted, I guess you will never see any NFL player in a Pro Bowl game again, because it looks like they have retired that idea.
The NFL announced on Monday that they will no longer host a Pro Bowl game at the end of the regular season each year.
But don’t worry – there is a replacement for the Pro Bowl.
Now, the league plans to replace the Pro Bowl we have come to know with a new and improved event called “The Pro Bowl Games.” These “games” will feature both AFC and NFC players that are able to compete in a series of skill challenges, both football and non-football related, over the course of several days in February.
They are even going to add a flag football game to the challenges too!
The first ever “Pro Bowl Games” will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada with the flag football game taking place on February 5 at Allegiant Stadium.
Only time will tell which Buffalo Bills are selected to be part of it.