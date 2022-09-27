Fans In Buffalo, New York Upset With Pro Bowl News

How many times have we seen sportscasters “throw shade” at the Buffalo Bills?

The Bills hardly ever get credit when credit is due on a global scale, and maybe it’s because of “wide right,” “13 seconds,” and whatever other fluke you can think of.

But this is just plain wrong.

You will never see a Buffalo Bill in a Pro Bowl game ever again.

Granted, I guess you will never see any NFL player in a Pro Bowl game again, because it looks like they have retired that idea.

The NFL announced on Monday that they will no longer host a Pro Bowl game at the end of the regular season each year.

But don’t worry – there is a replacement for the Pro Bowl.

Now, the league plans to replace the Pro Bowl we have come to know with a new and improved event called “The Pro Bowl Games.” These “games” will feature both AFC and NFC players that are able to compete in a series of skill challenges, both football and non-football related, over the course of several days in February.

They are even going to add a flag football game to the challenges too!

The first ever “Pro Bowl Games” will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada with the flag football game taking place on February 5 at Allegiant Stadium.

Only time will tell which Buffalo Bills are selected to be part of it.

