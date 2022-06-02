Buffalo Shooting Suspect Pleads Not Guilty To Terror Charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white man charged with carrying out a racist mass shooting that killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket has pleaded not guilty to hate-motivated domestic terrorism and other charges as a prosecutor called the evidence against him overwhelming.

A lawyer entered the plea for Payton Gendron on Thursday.

The 18-year-old didn’t speak during the brief hearing.

Witnesses, police and his own video and writings incriminated him as the shooter who used an AR-15-style assault rifle to target shoppers and employees of a Tops Friendly Market.

Authorities said he chose the store because of its location in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

All 10 people killed in the May 14 assault were Black.

