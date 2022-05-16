Police Presence Boosted at SV Schools After Buffalo Mass Shooting

Law enforcement agencies are keeping a close eye on Susquehanna Valley School District buildings following the Buffalo shooting rampage that allegedly involved a Conklin teen.

In the aftermath of Saturday's western New York attack in which 10 people were killed, Susquehanna Valley school superintendent Roland Doig issued a statement indicating the district would operate on a two-hour delay schedule Monday.

18-year-old Payton Gendron, a 2021 Susquehanna Valley High School graduate, has been charged with first-degree murder in the mass shooting. He is being held in Erie County.

New York State Police and the Broome County Sheriff's Office are working with the district school resource officer to deal with potential security issues. Police agency representatives met with school district officials on Sunday to discuss their concerns.

State police and other law enforcement investigators searched the Conklin home of accused mass shooter Payton Gendron. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News State police and other law enforcement investigators searched the Conklin home of accused mass shooter Payton Gendron. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Law enforcement officers searched the town of Conklin house where Gendron is said to have lived with his parents and two brothers. Investigators have not revealed what they may have removed from the home.

The dead end street where the home is located was closed for police operations Saturday evening and most of Sunday.

Buffalo Supermarket Shooting A plaster imprint of Payton Gendron's hand from 2008 sits on the front porch of his Conklin home on May 16, 2022. (Photo: Michael Hill/AP) loading...

People who live near the Gendron residence said Payton was the oldest of the family's three boys.

One neighbor who attended Payton Gendron's high school graduation party last June said "this whole thing shocks all of us." She said Gendron seemed to be looking forward to attending college and appeared to have some plans for the future.

APTOPIX Buffalo Supermarket Shooting Payton Gendron, a Conklin man, accused of killing 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket during a rampage that targeted Black people. (Photo: Erie County District Attorney's Office via AP) loading...

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com . For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

