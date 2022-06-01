Jury Indicts Buffalo Shooting Suspect On Terrorism Charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A grand jury has charged the white 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket with domestic terrorism motivated by hate and 10 counts of first-degree murder.

Payton Gendron, who has been in custody since the May 14 shooting, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Erie County Court. \

Gendron had previously been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting, which also injured three people.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors told a judge May 20 the grand jury had voted to indict Gendron but was continuing its investigation.

