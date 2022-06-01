Jury Indicts Buffalo Shooting Suspect On Terrorism Charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A grand jury has charged the white 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket with domestic terrorism motivated by hate and 10 counts of first-degree murder.
Payton Gendron, who has been in custody since the May 14 shooting, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Erie County Court. \
Gendron had previously been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting, which also injured three people.
He has pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutors told a judge May 20 the grand jury had voted to indict Gendron but was continuing its investigation.
Spend A Night In This Lighthouse Along The Shores Of Lake Ontario
Live out your childhood dreams by staying a night at the Salmon River Lighthouse and Marina in Pulaski, New York. Explore the town, spend the day in the water, and enjoy an unforgettable sunset on beautiful Lake Ontario.
13 Weird Personalized Plates You Can Get in New York Right Now
As of this writing, we found 13 strange personalized vanity plates you can put on your car, if you dare.