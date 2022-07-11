Buffalo Women Charged with Theft from Clarence Store

Two Erie county residents are under arrest following an investigation into an alleged theft at a retail store.

The New York State Police says that troopers had responded to a call about a theft at the Walmart located at 5033 Transit Road in Clarence (Williamsville), New York. According to a written release from the New York State Police, the results of the investigation indicated that "Kenaiya White and Jada Bryant took merchandise valued at $501.00 passing all points of purchase without paying." The exact merchandise that was allegedly taken was not specified.

The NYSP arrested 23-year-old Kenaiya N. White and 24-year-old Jada J. Bryant of Buffalo on Friday, July 8, 2022.

Both were charged with Petit Larceny.

White and Bryant were issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to answer the charges in court at a later date.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation should call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Did We Catch You Crossing The 2022 Utica Boilermaker Road Race Finish Line? Boilermaker Sunday is back in July! The morning started with sunshine and brisk air. The finish line was already lined up with fans ready to cheer on their family and friends as early as 6:45 AM.

Scroll to see if we caught you crossing the finish line, or someone you know! Congrats again to all the participants of the 2022 Boilermaker Road Race.

The Boilermaker Road Race took place Sunday, July 10th, 2022.

Mind-Boggling 2022 Moments That Felt Like Pranks We pulled together a list of 11 inexplicable news stories that have already gone viral this year. They might seem like jokes, but we regret to inform you that they were all very much real. Check them out below.

Two Edmeston Women Arrested After Pets Allegedly Left in Trailer On July 2, 2022 New York State Police arrested two Edmeston (Otsego County) women after several dogs and cats, many of whom need medical care, were allegedly left in a trailer. The Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown is assisting with assessment, veterinary care, and possible rehabilitation of the pets.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: There are pictures in this gallery that might be disturbing for some. Viewer discretion is advised.]