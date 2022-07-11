Buffalo Women Charged with Theft from Clarence Store
Two Erie county residents are under arrest following an investigation into an alleged theft at a retail store.
The New York State Police says that troopers had responded to a call about a theft at the Walmart located at 5033 Transit Road in Clarence (Williamsville), New York. According to a written release from the New York State Police, the results of the investigation indicated that "Kenaiya White and Jada Bryant took merchandise valued at $501.00 passing all points of purchase without paying." The exact merchandise that was allegedly taken was not specified.
The NYSP arrested 23-year-old Kenaiya N. White and 24-year-old Jada J. Bryant of Buffalo on Friday, July 8, 2022.
Both were charged with Petit Larceny.
White and Bryant were issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to answer the charges in court at a later date.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]