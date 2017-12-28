Bundle Up! More Sub Zero Temps on Tap Through The Weekend

Update: Oneida County is under a Wind Chill Advisory through 6:00 Friday Morning. In Herkimer County, the advisory continues until 10:00 am Friday.



The dangerous Wind Chill Warning that had been issued for Oneida and Herkimer counties through early Thursday afternoon is gone, but that doesn't mean a warming trend is on the horizon.

In fact, air temperatures below zero are forecast in the early morning and overnight hours through Monday, and Sunday's low is projected at 10-to-15 degrees below. Experts say to use multiple layers to help trap in your own body heat, and to protect your skin.