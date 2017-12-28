Bundle Up! More Sub Zero Temps on Tap Through The Weekend
Update: Oneida County is under a Wind Chill Advisory through 6:00 Friday Morning. In Herkimer County, the advisory continues until 10:00 am Friday.
The dangerous Wind Chill Warning that had been issued for Oneida and Herkimer counties through early Thursday afternoon is gone, but that doesn't mean a warming trend is on the horizon.
In fact, air temperatures below zero are forecast in the early morning and overnight hours through Monday, and Sunday's low is projected at 10-to-15 degrees below. Experts say to use multiple layers to help trap in your own body heat, and to protect your skin.
The batch of cold air and wind that swept across the central New York Thursday brought warning of wind chills making it feel close to -30 or -40. In those conditions, frostbite can occur is as little as 10 to 20 minutes of exposure, experts say.