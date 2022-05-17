Burden Facing Drugs and Weapons Charges After Stop in Rochester

A traffic stop has resulted in a drug and weapons arrest for a Monroe county man.

According to a written release, the New York State Police says troopers stopped a car at approximately 8:25pm on Sunday, May 15, 2022 for an alleged violation of vehicle and traffic law.

Troopers, who were participating in an Operation G.I.V.E. (Gun Involved Violence Elimination) initiative, pulled over the vehicle on North Clinton Avenue in Rochester.

Burden arrest Photo Credit: New York State Police (May 2022) Burden arrest Photo Credit: New York State Police (May 2022) loading...

At that time troopers say that they learned that the driver, identified as 29-year-old Tireek Burden of Rochester, was allegedly in possession of two illegal handguns as well as drugs.

Burden now faces the following charges:

two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (handguns)

two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (previous convictions)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (large capacity ammunition magazine)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (possessing a stolen firearm)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (crack cocaine)

He was arraigned at the Monroe County Jail on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

