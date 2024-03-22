Motorcycle Rider’s Taunting Ends in Arrest After Confrontation with Police
Utica Police are continuing to deal with disrespect and difficulties as part of their job. It was only weeks ago an officer was in the process of apprehending a suspect when the lives of his family were threatened. This is indeed a very severe example of the situations cops are faced with, but it's little things they put up with all the time that shows they need support more than ever before.
Utica Police officials announced Thursday that officers with the Crime Prevention Unit attempted to stop a motorcycle rider for allegedly committing New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law Violations. As officers attempted to pull the rider over, the individual was repeatedly taunting and making obscene gestures towards the officers. While doing so, he was driving up on the sidewalk.
Eventually, officers say the individual pulled into a parking lot where he stopped the motorcycle and officers approached him on foot. As he tried to flee again, he over throttled the motorcycle causing him to "pop a wheelie" and fall from the bike. It was then officers say he was taken into custody without further incident.
As a result of the arrest, officers discovered in his possession a large quantity of meth and hypodermic needles. He was then handed over to the Special Investigations Unit where the following charges were levied.
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (3rd degree)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (5th degree)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (7th degree)
- Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia
- Obstructing Governmental Administration (2nd degree)
- Multiple NY State Vehicle and Traffic Law tickets.
The individual arrested was 30-year-old Chyle Thompson. Police officials say it was learned he had no known address after being transported to the Utica Police Department. This scourge of drug addiction and bail reform laws are no doubt contributing, at least in some small part, to the actions of these individuals and the downright disrespect for law enforcement. One can hope it doesn't continue to get worse before it gets better.
