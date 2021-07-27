It's a four-story mansion in Westernville, NY that has ties to USA history and it's for sale.

This home was once owned by General William Floyd who was a politician at the time of the Revolutionary War and signed the Declaration of Independence.

The price tag is $1.1 million.

The house has river frontage, access to Delta Reservoir, and is across the street from the community tennis courts and around the corner from Woods Valley Ski Area.

The four-story brick mansion could be your next home; or a Bed and Breakfast.

The current owners are using four of the bedrooms and the third floor and fourth floors have five-six more bedrooms ready for use.

It sits on four acres of land and has two garage spaces.

The house is also close to several schools in the Rome School District.

General William Floyd was born in 1734 in Brookhaven, Province of New York.

He moved to Oneida County in 1794.

Floyd was a presidential elector in 1792, voting for George Washington and George Clinton.

He also signed the Declaration of Independence.

Floyd died on August 4, 1821, and is buried at the Westernville Cemetery.

The Town of Floyd is named after General Floyd, as is the General William Floyd Elementary School in Rome

Take a look through the home here to see its rich history.of

