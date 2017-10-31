Westernville Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute
A Westernville man is facing numerous charges following a domestic incident.
Oneida County Deputies responded to the scene following reports of an incident involving a gun.
There are few details being released on the dispute, but an investigation has led to 48-year-old Scott Tedd being charged with Felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon.
Tedd is also facing 3 counts of Menacing and 2 Counts of Endangering the Welfare. Tedd was processed at the Oneida County Jail pending an arraignment on October 31st.