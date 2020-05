The MVatHome concert aired on WIBX, Townsquare Media stations and FOX 33 TV was a great success and t-shirts are still available to the public.

The shirt, sold for $20 plus shipping features each participating act and commemorates the May 6th simulcast, benefits the Mohawk Valley COVID-19 Fund. $10 from every sale goes to the local fund.

To purchase the tee-shirt, go to www.LiveFromHometees.com.