Buy Your Easter Candy From a Local Candy Maker

It's Easter time and the Easter baskets will be filled with treats including jelly beans, gift cards and of course, chocolate. Why not aim for better quality and shopping local when out comes to purchasing Easter candy this year.

People think of Nora's Candy Shop in Rome at Christmas time for the famous Turkey Joints, but, not everyone remembers Nora's for their incredible high quality Easter chocolate and candy, right at their shop in Rome.

You'll find chocolate large Easter baskets as centerpieces, chocolate footballs and basketballs, chocolate Turkey Joints, peanut butter cups, amazing fudge and so much more. Nora's is also knows for their solid milk chocolate Easter bunnies in the 8 oz. size packaged in a box, all the way up to the enormous custom made bunnies that will fill up a room.

Owners Spero and Sharon Haritatos work on crafting amazing chocolates and their trademark Turkey Joints year round at their shop at 321 North Doxtator Street in Rome. The business has been in the family and making world famous Turkey Joints since 1919, and they're well known for their quality ingredients.

The Turkey Joints are still made using the original recipe and are still produced on the very same custom made production equipment used only at their shop in Rome for over 100 years. Over the years, the family has received several offers to sell off their recipe to national companies, and each time they've refused.

Every year, my wife and I travel out to Rome to purchase our Easter candy for the family because of the the quality of the product and the fact that we're supporting local. My wife looks forward to the chocolate every year. "If you compare the taste of Nora's candy to what is available in the big box stores today, it's not even close. Nora's chocolate is just so delicious and our kids have come to expect it every year," said my wife, Ali Keeler. It's a tradition for us.

Think Nora's Easter candy this year as they're open every day until Easter, Monday through Thursday from 10AM-4PM, Friday from 10AM-3PM and Saturday 10AM-2PM. You can also purchase online at their website.