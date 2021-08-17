A Camden man has been arrested and could face even more charges after being accused of stabbing five people inside The Good Life Bar.

Brian Marshall is alleged to have used a sharp metal pick to stab five patrons at the Good Life Bar in Camden. It happened around 4 PM on Monday, August 16, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. He was taken into custody in the rear parking lot of the bar after he was tased for failing to cooperate.

Credit - Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Luckily none of the stabbing injuries are life-threatening. All of the victims were treated at the scene and taken to local hospitals for further treatment.

Marshall is charged with five counts of Assault in the Second Degree a Class D Felony. On Sunday, August 15, he was arrested by Otsego County Sheriff’s Office for Grand Larceny 3rd, Grand Larceny 4th, and issued several traffic tickets after failure to comply with officers trying to stop him in a stolen vehicle.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says due to the New York State Bail Reform, the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office issued him appearance tickets after his offenses rather than arraigning him on charges that he would have been released on anyway.

