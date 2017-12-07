Camden Students Take Part In Shop With A Cop Program

Students from the Camden Central School District joined members of the Oneida County Sheriff''s Office, New York State Police, Camden Police and the Lewis County Sheriff's Office at the Sangertown Mall on Thursday.

About 50 kids took part in the "Shop With A Cop" program at Target.

Program coordinator Tracy Hooker says uniformed law enforcement members were each paired with a student to shop for Christmas gifts.

Hooker says the event lets the students see that police are their friends and that they do good things in the community.

This is the 13th year for the local "Shop With A Cop" program.