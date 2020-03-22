The Canastota Central School District says an employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.

District Superintendent Shawn Bissetta said in a letter posted to the district website that there was no potential exposure to students, and any staff members that were in contact with the employee have been contacted by the Madison County Department of Health.

"We know this time may be stressful on families and our students, if you would like to talk to someone please contact the Madison County Crisis Line at 315-366-2327," Bissetta added.

Governor Cuomo announced earlier this week 100% of non-essential employees are to stay home, and the entire state would go on "pause" beginning at 8pm Sunday, closing non-essential business, cancelling any gatherings, and practicing social distancing when in public.