Canastota Man Arrested For Allegedly Making Meth

A Canastota man is facing charges following an arrest by the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Officials accuse 27-year-old Roland Cropper III of possessing methamphetamine lab equipment, chemical reagents and solvents used in the meth making process.

Photo Courtesy of Madison County Sheriffs Office

Cropper was charged with Felony Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine in the 3rd degree and Felony Unlawful Disposal of Methamphetamine.

Cropper was arraigned in Madison County Court and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Sullivan Court in June to answer his charges.