Canastota Man Arrested On Arson Charge
A Canastota man has been arrested for allegedly setting a home on fire in Sylvan Beach last week.
State Police say 38-year old Nathan Riley use a gas can to pour gasoline around the residence on Pleasant Avenue and then set the house on fire.
Troopers say Riley was seen leaving in a pickup truck.
Riley is charged with arson.
