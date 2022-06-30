Rome Man Arrested On Multiple Felony Sex Charges

A Rome man has been arrested on multiple felony sex charges.

State Police and officials with the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center say an investigation began in March, alleging that 44-year-old Michael Fox sexually abused a girl under the age of 17.

Officials say during the investigation, it was found that the sexual abuse occurred in the City of Rome from the winter of 2020 through the summer of last year.

Upon completion of the investigation, the case was turned over to the Oneida County District Attorney’s office where it was presented to the Grand Jury in this month.

Fox was arrested and held at the Oneida County Jail to await for Centralized Arraignment.

He was subsequently indicted on the following charges:

(5) counts of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child, a class “A-II” Felony

(3) counts of Rape 1 st degree, a class “B” Felony

degree, a class “B” Felony (1) count of Attempted Rape 1 st degree, a class “C” Felony

degree, a class “C” Felony (2) counts of Criminal Sexual Act 1 st degree, a class “B” Felony

degree, a class “B” Felony (2) counts of Sexual Abuse 1 st degree, a class “D” Felony

degree, a class “D” Felony (1) count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class “a” Misdemeanor.

The victim was offered services through the Oneida County CAC.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

