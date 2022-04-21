Canastota Man Killed In Head On Crash In Verona
Police are investigating a fatal, two-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday night on Route 46 near Lock Road in the Oneida County town of Verona.
In a written release the New York State Police says that troopers were called to the scene at approximately 11:05pm on April 20, 2022.
In a written release the NYSP says a U-Haul box truck being driven by 35-years-old James Short of Canastota was traveling south on Route 46 just after 11:00 when he was struck by a pickup truck operated by 30-year-old Christopher Moore of Blossvale head-on.
Short was pronounced dead at the scene, while Moore was not injured in the crash.
The investigation into the accident is continuing. Police have not yet said what may have caused the collision. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved and no other injuries were reported. Witnesses or anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation are asked to call police.
State Police were assisted at the scene by New London Fire Department, Sylvan Beach Fire Department and AmCare Ambulance.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting there are no charges filed in this case. However, should charges be filed, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]