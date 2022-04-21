Canastota Man Killed In Head On Crash In Verona

Police are investigating a fatal, two-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday night on Route 46 near Lock Road in the Oneida County town of Verona.

In a written release the New York State Police says that troopers were called to the scene at approximately 11:05pm on April 20, 2022.

In a written release the NYSP says a U-Haul box truck being driven by 35-years-old James Short of Canastota was traveling south on Route 46 just after 11:00 when he was struck by a pickup truck operated by 30-year-old Christopher Moore of Blossvale head-on.

Photo Credit: New York State Police Photo Credit: New York State Police loading...

Short was pronounced dead at the scene, while Moore was not injured in the crash.

The investigation into the accident is continuing. Police have not yet said what may have caused the collision. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved and no other injuries were reported. Witnesses or anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation are asked to call police.

State Police were assisted at the scene by New London Fire Department, Sylvan Beach Fire Department and AmCare Ambulance.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting there are no charges filed in this case. However, should charges be filed, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

21 New York State Counties With The Most Horrendous Commute Times Have you ever stopped and added up how much time you spend behind the wheel? What are the worst commute times for counties across New York State?

How bad do we REALLY have it in New York State when it comes to our commute times? According to The U.S. Census Bureau , the national average for a one-way commute to or from work is 26.9 minutes and 9.3% of workers nationwide have a one-way commute of 60 minutes or more. Here in New York State, the mean travel time to work in minutes for workers age 16 years+ between 2016-2020 was around 33.5 minutes.

Which counties across the state are the worst?



Sleep in Heavenly Peace Mega Build The local non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which builds and provides bed to children in need, held a Mega Build at the Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford. Over 400 volunteers helped build 276 bed over three days!.