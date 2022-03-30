UPDATE 4/4, 2:37PM- The Oneida County Sheriff's Office say 91-year old Phyllis Willson has died from her injuries. The accident remains under investigation.

One nonagenarian is dead and another injured after a one-car crash on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the scene near Ranney Road in the town of Annsville at approximately 2:00pm on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Initial calls indicated that there was a "serious physical injury motor vehicle accident."

Emergency responders say 92-year-old Stanley Gleason sustained fatal injuries was killed in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Phyllis Willson, a 91-year-old woman, was extricated from the vehicle and flown via Mercy Flight to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. "At this time," the Oneida County Sheriff's Office says, "Willson’s injuries do not appear to be life threatening."

Authorities say, according to their investigation, Gleason was driving a 2014 Jeep Compass when he drove off the roadway and hit a tree off the shoulder. Willson was a passenger in the front seat.

Get our free mobile app

Police have not yet said what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The incident is still under investigation, Sheriff Rob Maciol says, "in an attempt to determine what caused Gleason's vehicle to exit the roadway." Ranney Road was closed during the rescue and initial investigation. It has since been reopened to traffic.

The Taberg Fire Department, Amcare Ambulance, and the Onondaga County Medical Examiner's Office assisted the Oneida County Sheriff's Office at the scene.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on a release from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Wynn Hospital at MVHS Construction Tour in Utica, NY MVHS's Bob Schoefield ushered a tour of the current state of construction at the new Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica on Friday, February 11, 2022. The project is on-schedule and is expected to be completed and open in Fall of 2023.Bill

Top 11 Monarchies In The World A monarchy is a political system based upon the undivided sovereignty or rule of a single person. There are 43 sovereign states in the world with a monarch as head of state. Here are the leaders of the Top 11.

5 Potent Weapons You Can Legally Carry for Self Defense in New York Short of being licensed to carry a concealed firearm, there are several very viable and possibly deadly weapons that New Yorkers are allowed to carry in public for the purpose of self defense. In fact, there is a misconception surrounding most of the following weapons.