Cannabis Delivered to You? It’s High Time For New Yorkers

There's a new delivery service coming to town, but it's not what you think! New Yorkers rejoice as the state has officially approved marijuana delivery services from licensed businesses. That's right; now you can get your cannabis delivered straight to your doorstep (so long as you are 21 or over and have a valid medical marijuana card). Great news for anyone outside of the five boroughs of New York City who may have trouble getting to a dispensary because of distance or lack of access to reliable transportation.

Dry and trimmed cannabis buds, stored in a glass jars Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

The Department of Health (DOH) has determined that only registered organizations with an operational dispensary in New York State can provide delivery services. This means dispensaries must have an existing facility in one of the five boroughs or any other municipality within the state before they can offer delivery services. Currently, there are only ten dispensaries offering delivery services within the state. However, this number could increase as more registered organizations come on board.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Delivery is limited to medical marijuana products only. The products available vary depending on the dispensary but generally include oils, tinctures, capsules, ointments, and inhalation devices such as vaporizers and vaping pens. However, it is essential to note that recreational marijuana remains illegal in New York State, and the DOH strictly regulates these products.

Los Angeles City Council Votes To Ban Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Getty Images loading...

The DOH has implemented several safety measures to ensure that legal marijuana products remain out of the hands of minors and off our streets. All deliveries must be made directly from dispensaries. All orders must be paid for in advance with a credit card or debit card associated with an address within New York State.

YouTube YouTube loading...

It's high time for legal marijuana delivery in New York! With this service now available statewide from select registered organizations, patients who may have difficulty getting to their local dispensary now have access to safe and convenient medical marijuana options delivered right to their doorsteps. For everyone else looking for recreational use - keep dreaming! Recreational use remains illegal in The Empire State. Sorry, don't get mad at the messenger!

Marijuana - What's Actually Legal and Illegal Right Now in New York