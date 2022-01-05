Capitol Police Chief Says Force Sure ‘to Get Tested Again’

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and KEVIN FREKING, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A year after the Jan. 6 attack, the new chief of the U.S. Capitol Police says the force is sure "to get tested again" and will be prepared.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 05: U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger testifies during the Senate Rules and Administration Committee oversight hearing on January 5, 2022 in Washington, D.C. One day before the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the committee will hear testimony on the status of the U.S. Capitol Police. (Photo by Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)

He told senators on Wednesday that he is making progress in resolving "critical deficiencies" despite major staffing shortages and thousands of new threats to members of Congress.

Police Chief J. Thomas Manger appeared at a Senate hearing to answer more than 100 recommendations to move the agency from a traditional police department to a protective force.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 05: U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger greets Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., before the Senate Rules and Administration Committee oversight hearing on January 5, 2022 in Washington, D.C. One day before the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the committee will hear testimony on the status of the U.S. Capitol Police. (Photo by Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)

The plan includes crucial efforts to address a shortage of about 450 officers.

Manger says the force today is stronger and better equipped to handle an attack against the Capitol or lawmakers than it was a year ago.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 05: U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger testifies during the Senate Rules and Administration Committee oversight hearing on January 5, 2022 in Washington, D.C. One day before the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the committee will hear testimony on the status of the U.S. Capitol Police. (Photo by Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.