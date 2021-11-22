House Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas Alex Jones and Roger Stone

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 11: Longtime informal adviser to President Trump Roger Stone and Alex Jones of Infowars attend the testimony of Google CEO Sundar Pichai before the House Judiciary Committee at the Rayburn House Office Building on December 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing on "Transparency & Accountability: Examining Google and its Data Collection, Use and Filtering Practices.” (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By FARNOUSH AMIRI, The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to five more individuals, including Donald Trump's ally Roger Stone and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

The subpoenas include demands for documents and testimony from Stone and Jones as well as three people accused of organizing and promoting the two rallies that lead up to the deadly attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The committee has already interviewed more than 150 people across government, social media and law enforcement, including some former Trump aides who have been cooperative.

