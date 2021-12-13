Jan. 6 Panel Set to Vote on Holding Meadows in Contempt

FILE PHOTO: WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 09: Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows (C) arrives at the U.S. Capitol for the first day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial in the Senate on February 09, 2021 in Washington, DC. Seventeen Republicans would need to join all 50 Democrats to convict Trump of the charge he faces, “incitement of insurrection.” (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By MARY CLARE JALONICK, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is set to recommend contempt charges against former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

The expected action Monday comes as lawmakers are releasing new details about documents Meadows has handed over to the committee.

FILE PHOTO:
WASHINGTON, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 01: White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows greets President Donald Trump following a campaign rally on November 01, 2020 in Washington, Michigan. Only days before the U.S. election, President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden campaigned in crucial swing states. At right is Jared Kushner, the President's son in law. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

In laying out the case for the contempt vote, the nine-member panel released a 51-page report Sunday evening that details its questions about the documents he has already provided.

The panel did not release the documents but described some of them, including details about Meadows efforts' to help Donald Trump overturn his defeat in the presidential election.

Filed Under: capitol insurrection, donald trump, Mark Meadows
Categories: Associated Press, National News
